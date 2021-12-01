Funeral services for Mrs. Denise McCoy of Sharptown, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Matthews First Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurel, Del. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. W.F. Bozie Nock
February 8, 2018
Mrs. Hattie Bright
August 23, 2019
Mrs. Edna Wright of Fruitland
April 27, 2021
Sandra Brady Somers of Capeville
October 24, 2021
Local Conditions
December 1, 2021, 5:11 pm
Mostly cloudy
50°F
50°F
4 mph
real feel: 51°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 4 mph SE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:59 am
sunset: 4:45 pm
32 minutes ago
If you missed the “Long Shot” edition of the Franktown Jam Radio Show last weekend, catch it tonight at 7pm! Extended versions of live and studio rock, blues, outlaw country, and Americana! ... See MoreSee Less