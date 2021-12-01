Funeral services for Mrs. Denise McCoy of Sharptown, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Matthews First Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurel, Del. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.