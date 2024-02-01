Funeral services for Mrs. Debra Star “Debbie” Mears, of Southside Chesconessex, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Debbie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 (www.alz.org).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.