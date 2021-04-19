A private funeral service for Mrs. Cynthia Trader of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Friday, April 23rd, at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private famiy viewing will be held Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be held at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
