Private funeral services for Mrs. Constance Roberts of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 8AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Sallie Owens officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com