Private funeral services for Mrs. Claudine Smith of Pungoteague, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Jesse Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Shenema Ingram
August 28, 2020
Sarah Patricia Mears
November 18, 2018
Mr. Milton Lee Harmon, Sr.
May 15, 2020
Mr. Bradley Douglas, Sr.
April 23, 2020
Local Conditions
March 17, 2021, 12:49 pm
Cloudy
49°F
49°F
9 mph
real feel: 46°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 9 mph NE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:11 am
sunset: 7:12 pm
15 minutes ago
Today we are joined on Shore Talk by Andre Elliot to talk about all the exciting things happening at the brand new Northampton YMCA and the Onley facility as well. ... See MoreSee Less