Private funeral services for Mrs. Claudine Smith of Pungoteague, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Jesse Thomas officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.