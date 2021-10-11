A funeral service for Charlotte Bolding, of Modest Town, will be held on Tuesday, October 12th, at 2:00PM at Modest Town Baptist Church with Rev. John Cullop officiating. Interment will follow in the Modest Town Baptist Cemetary.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Modest Town Baptist Church, in care of Tina Wessells, P.O. Box 7, Modest Town, VA 23412.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA