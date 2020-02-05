Funeral services Mrs. Carolyn H. Cannon, also known as “Flo” of Norfolk, formerly of the Shore,
will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM from Refuge Temple Outreach Ministries, New Church, with
Pastor Janice Sutton officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery
Messongo. Family and friends may call on Sunday at the church from 1 PM until time of
the service. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
