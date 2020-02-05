Funeral services Mrs. Carolyn H. Cannon, also known as “Flo” of Norfolk, formerly of the Shore,

will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM from Refuge Temple Outreach Ministries, New Church, with

Pastor Janice Sutton officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery

Messongo. Family and friends may call on Sunday at the church from 1 PM until time of

the service. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.