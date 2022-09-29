A memorial service for Mrs. Brenda Mae Belote White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, West Road, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
