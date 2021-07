A graveside service for Mrs. Brenda Barnes of Exmore will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 from the Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Mike Muender officiating. Masks are kindly requested to be worn by those not fully vaccinated.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Kindness Matters Rescue, Inc., 295 Powell Circle, Berlin, MD 21811.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.