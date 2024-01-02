Mrs Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon

Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon, 79, devout Christian, devoted wife and
mother, and loving neighbor and friend to all, passed away Friday,
December 29, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA,
Bonnie was born June 4, 1944 to the late Richard “Dick” Laird and
Margaret Ellen Crockett Laird.
Bonnie’s greatest loves were the Lord, her family, and her
community. As a faithful member of the New Testament
Congregation, Bonnie rarely missed a service and was certain to
thank the Lord each time she was able to attend. Her prayer
requests were never for herself and always included her family and
community. She was a good neighbor, and friend, who took the time
to lend a hand and a listening to ear. Above all, Bonnie adored her
husband, Burke, and their boys, and she’d be quick to tell you she
had the best. Bonnie’s presence will be greatly missed in the lives
of all who knew her, but there is peace in knowing she is now with
her Lord and Savior and has been reunited with those who went
before her.
She is survived by her sons, Harold “Burke” Landon, Jr. and his
wife Kimberly White-Landon of Wattsville, VA, and Adam “Shawn”
Landon and his wife, Laura, and Richard Bryan Landon, all of
Tangier; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Bernal, Caleb Landon,
Bobby Shores, William White, Billy Landon, Selena Leonetti,
Tabitha Cathell, Courtney Lozar, and Megan (Ryan) Moltedo; great-
grandsons, Ryan and Tanner Bernal and Maverick Moltedo; sisters-
in-law, Darlene and Brenda Laird; and several nieces and nephews
and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, she was
predeceased by her siblings, Leah Abraham and her husband,
George, Jack Laird and his wife, Gayle, Fred Laird, and Richard
Laird.
Funeral services will be held at the New Testament Congregation
on Thursday, January 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Elder Duane
Crockett and The Reverend Charles W. Parks III officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive
friends at the church on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 from 6:00
p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the New
Testament Congregation, c/o Faith Parks, P.O. Box 266, Tangier,
VA 23440.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at
www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA