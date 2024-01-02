Mrs Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon

Bonnie Ruth Laird Landon, 79, devout Christian, devoted wife and

mother, and loving neighbor and friend to all, passed away Friday,

December 29, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA,

Bonnie was born June 4, 1944 to the late Richard “Dick” Laird and

Margaret Ellen Crockett Laird.

Bonnie’s greatest loves were the Lord, her family, and her

community. As a faithful member of the New Testament

Congregation, Bonnie rarely missed a service and was certain to

thank the Lord each time she was able to attend. Her prayer

requests were never for herself and always included her family and

community. She was a good neighbor, and friend, who took the time

to lend a hand and a listening to ear. Above all, Bonnie adored her

husband, Burke, and their boys, and she’d be quick to tell you she

had the best. Bonnie’s presence will be greatly missed in the lives

of all who knew her, but there is peace in knowing she is now with

her Lord and Savior and has been reunited with those who went

before her.

She is survived by her sons, Harold “Burke” Landon, Jr. and his

wife Kimberly White-Landon of Wattsville, VA, and Adam “Shawn”

Landon and his wife, Laura, and Richard Bryan Landon, all of

Tangier; grandchildren, Melissa (Tony) Bernal, Caleb Landon,

Bobby Shores, William White, Billy Landon, Selena Leonetti,

Tabitha Cathell, Courtney Lozar, and Megan (Ryan) Moltedo; great-

grandsons, Ryan and Tanner Bernal and Maverick Moltedo; sisters-

in-law, Darlene and Brenda Laird; and several nieces and nephews

and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, she was

predeceased by her siblings, Leah Abraham and her husband,

George, Jack Laird and his wife, Gayle, Fred Laird, and Richard

Laird.

Funeral services will be held at the New Testament Congregation

on Thursday, January 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Elder Duane

Crockett and The Reverend Charles W. Parks III officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive

friends at the church on Wednesday, January 3, 2023 from 6:00

p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Bonnie’s memory may be made to the New

Testament Congregation, c/o Faith Parks, P.O. Box 266, Tangier,

VA 23440.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at

www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA