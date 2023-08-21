Mrs. Blanch West

A Mass of Christian Burial for Blanch Middleton West, of Nelsonia, will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 11:00 AM from the St. Peters Catholic Church with Father Michael Imperial officiating. Interment will follow in the Modest Town Baptist Church Cemetery in Modest Town. A time of fellowship will follow at the Modest Town Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 PM at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 860, Onley, VA 23418 or Modest Town Baptist Church, 16508 Metompkin Rd, Modest Town, VA 23412.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

