Betty Walker Hopkins Taylor, 98, of Monett, MO, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed from this life on Monday, December 23, 2019 while at Lacoba Homes in Monett.

Betty was born on November 16, 1921 in Pungoteague, the daughter of the late Percy and Mary (Kellam) Walker, and granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. F.C.A. Kellam and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Walker. Betty was also preceded in death by her husbands, the late Robert E. Taylor and the late Vernon E. Hopkins, Sr.

Betty had worked for eight years at the Accomack County Treasurer’s Office as well as over thirty years in the Accomack County School Board office. Betty was a life- long member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague, where for over fifty years she served as Treasurer. She was also a member of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association.

Betty is survived by one son, Vernon E. Hopkins, Jr. and his wife Carolin, of Monett, MO; two grandsons, Douglas Hopkins of Exmore, VA and Stephen Hopkins and family, of Parksley, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions have been requested to St. George’s Episcopal Church, c/o Peter Mariner, P.O. Box 170, Pungoteague, VA 23422.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Local arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

