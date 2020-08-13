Mrs. Betty Rose Parks Martin Evans passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born March 29, 1936 on Tangier Island, VA, she was the eldest of six children of the late Willie Thomas Parks and Eloise Crockett Parks.

Betty grew up on Tangier, often sharing stories of her childhood with a smile as she reflected on the countless memories shared with her siblings. As the ‘big sis,’ she was adored by her brothers and sisters and had a special bond with each of them. On January 22, 1953, Betty married the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Martin. Together, they raised three children, and over the years, excitedly welcomed several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having been raised in a Christian home, she proudly served the Lord throughout her life and was a longtime member of Atlantic Baptist Church. Affectionately known as Sis, Mom, Mom-Mom and Rosie to many, she loved and cherished all of her family and friends. Betty was a nurturer, a woman of faith, grace, sweetness, and humor, and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Della Taylor of Locustville, VA, Robert “Bud” Martin and his wife, Marilyn, of Atlantic, and Connie Sumner of Parksley, VA; sisters, Helen Johnson of Mears, VA and Debbie Bloxom and her husband, Oscar, of Bloxom, VA; aunt, Elsie Smith; grandchildren, Karen, David, Teresa, Les (Suzanne), Tina (Aaron), Carrie (Jay), Melissa (Ivan), Brent, and Kyle (Amber); several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband and father of her children, Robert “Bobby” Martin; husband, Glenn Curtis Evans; sister, Elizabeth Curtis and her husband, James; brothers, Willie Frank Parks and Danny Parks and his wife, Connie; and brother-in-law, Eugene Johnson.

A funeral service will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private interment at the Liberty Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 (www.riversidehospice.org), or Atlantic Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Atlantic, VA 23303.

