Mrs. Betty Lee Collins Isdell, 90, wife of the late Burleigh Linwood Isdell and longtime resident of Cordova, MD, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Manokin Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in Princess Anne, MD. Born May 8, 1929 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick R. Collins and Annie Armstrong Collins.

Betty was a true matriarch, who led by example in every aspect of her life. She was the kind of mom you’d find playing football in the back yard, hunting ducks with her son, or spending afternoons fishing with her family. Though she was a fun-loving tomboy at heart, she wasn’t afraid of a little discipline and structure. Betty was a great cook and looked forward to family meals, often preparing enough food for an army. She loved people and everyone loved her, especially those who were fortunate enough to receive one of her infamous back rubs. Betty loved the Lord and remained devoted to her faith throughout her life.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Potts and husband Terry of Princess Anne; granddaughter, Dawn Ward and husband Bob; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Isdell; and brothers, Robert Ashley Collins and Frederick R. Collins, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

