Graveside service for Mrs. Betty Jane Flannagan, of Mint Hill, North Carolina will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Methodist Church Cemetery, Pungoteague,Va. with Rev. Stephanie Weber officiating. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
