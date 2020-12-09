Funeral services for Ms. Betty Dix of Greenbush, will be conducted Saturday at 4PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.