Funeral services for Ms. Betty Dix of Greenbush,  will be conducted  Saturday at 4PM from the  Chapel of Cooper &amp; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be  in the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock.
Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside Community Cemetery, Onancock.