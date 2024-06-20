Mrs. Betty Bloxom West, of Wallops Island, VA, walked humbly into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Funeral services will be held at the Atlantic Baptist Church on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Maury Enright officiating. Interment will follow at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one prior to the service.

Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Atlantic Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Atlantic, VA 23303.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.