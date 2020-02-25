Betty Ames Ewell, 92, wife of the late Oscar Lee Ewell, Jr. and a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Cape Charles, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Sheppard Kellam Ames and the late Catherine Chilcote Ames. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Blue Cross Blue Shield, member of Trinity United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and Faith Workers Class.

She is survived by a daughter, Julie Ewell Parry and her husband, Alex, of Cape Charles; a sister, Mary Catherine Valack and her husband, Richard, of Cape Charles; a brother, Charles Chilcote Ames and his wife, Betty Ann, of Powhatan, VA; six grandchildren, Edward A. Parry IV, Pamela Elizabeth Burdzel, Christopher Lee Ewell, Regina Catherine Scheuermann, Jessica Taylor Dills, and Andrew Taylor; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Oscar Lee Ewell III, and brother, Sheppard Kellam Ames, Jr.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Linda Lowe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 326, Cape Charles, VA 23310 or Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 615, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

