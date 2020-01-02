Funeral services for Mrs. Bethenia Williams of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Hebron, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 til 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at John Wesley Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Elizabeth Phillips-Davis of Exmore
October 18, 2019
Mr. Kippy Moore of Keller
September 9, 2019
Mr. Alfred Dennis
March 21, 2018
Donnie Holden
March 28, 2019
Local Conditions
January 2, 2020, 8:33 pm
Cloudy
50°F
50°F
9 mph
real feel: 45°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 57%
wind speed: 9 mph SSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:56 pm