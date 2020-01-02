Funeral services for Mrs. Bethenia Williams of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Hebron, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 til 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at John Wesley Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.