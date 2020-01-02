Funeral services for Mrs. Bethenia Williams of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Hebron, Md.  A public viewing will be held Saturday from 6 til 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Celebration Center,  Salisbury, Md.  Interment will be at John Wesley Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.

Avery Hall Insurance