A graveside service for Mrs. Bernice Finney of Stockton, Md., will be held Saturday at 2 PM from the gravesite of Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Big Mill Road, Stockton, Md. Rev. Rebecca Selby will be officiating. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Rachel Byrd
July 5, 2019
Ernest R. Lauer
September 26, 2019
Mr. Francois Sylla of Queens, NY.
May 12, 2021
Mr. John William Thomas
December 30, 2021
Local Conditions
April 20, 2022, 1:12 pm
Sunny
50°F
50°F
11 mph
real feel: 53°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 37%
wind speed: 11 mph WNW
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:21 am
sunset: 7:43 pm
6 hours ago
A.J. Custis provides security to NBA's Wizards - Shore Daily NewsPictured: A.J. Custis, at far left, hosted five Boys & Girls Club members recently at an NBA game in Washington, D.C. Pictured from left are Custis, Kathy Custis, Morgan, Jacob, Cameron, Noah, Deshawn...