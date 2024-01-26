Mrs. Barbara Roos Hill of Pungoteague

Mrs. Barbara Roos Hill, 83, wife of Thomas Joseph Hill and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away at her home on Friday, January 26, 2024. She was formerly of Bay Shore, NY.

Born March 22,1940 in Lynbrook, NY, she was the daughter of the late Stella Glass Roos and William August Roos III. Mrs. Hill was an Episcopalian, having served on the altar guild at St. George’s Parish. She attended Gettysburg College and was a graduate of Hofstra University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and worked as an elementary school teacher prior to staying home to raise her family. She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, Thomas Joseph; a daughter, Barbara Hill Parker and husband, HD, of Belle Haven, VA; a son, Thomas Joseph Hill, Jr. and wife, Susan, of Melfa, VA; a daughter, Michelle Hill Eno and husband, Randy, of Pungoteague; a brother, William August Roos IV, of Brooklyn, NY; seven grandchildren, Kristen, Kelsey, Robby, Reagan, Michelle, Meredith, and Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted from the St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague, VA on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Private family interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.