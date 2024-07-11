Mrs. Barbara Gravenor Killmon

July 11, 2024
 |
Obituaries

Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Gravenor Killmon of Greenbush will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock with the Rev. John Burr officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Vol. Fire Dept. , PO Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 Or the Eastern Shore SPCA, PO Box 165, Onley, VA 23418

To sign the guestbook online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

