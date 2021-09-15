Private graveside services for Mrs. Barbara A. Wright of Onancock, will be conducted Friday at 2PM from the Snead’s Memorial Church Cemetery, Keller, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
2 hours ago
