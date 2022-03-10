Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey Griffin, 104 years of age, of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Mt. Wesley Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.