Private graveside services for Mrs. Audrey E. Teague-Coston, also known as “I. J.” of Melfa, will be conducted  Monday at 9 AM from the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

