Private graveside services for Mrs. Athane Jean Salomon of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 4PM from the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
