Service for Mrs. Arvilla Mae Church Mapp of Exmore will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox on Saturday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held one half hour before (1:30 to 2 PM). Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.