Funeral service for Mrs. Annie Mae Stevenson-Copes of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury,   Md.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at Coolspring United Methodist Church Cemetery,  Girdletree,  Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.