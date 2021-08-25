Funeral service for Mrs. Annie Mae Stevenson-Copes of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Center. Interment will be at Coolspring United Methodist Church Cemetery, Girdletree, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
