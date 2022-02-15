Ann’s life was completed on February 7, 2022. She was with us for 85 years.

A daughter of John and Georgia Roark of Altavista, Virginia, Ann graduated from Randolph Macon Woman’s College. She moved to Charlottesville, Virginia where she met Fred Dassler of Richmond, just prior to his graduation from the School of Engineering at UVA. In 1962, they married eight months after meeting each other. They moved to Maryland, Arlington, Virginia, then to Great Falls, Virginia where they settled for 36 years before retiring to Onancock, Virginia.

Her family grew from late 1963 through 1971, with births of four sons: Alan Frederick, Christopher Lee, Jonathan Craig, and Carl Matthew. As a dedicated wife and mother, she instilled in her sons the essence of her character, as a Spirit Filled Christian to follow Christian ethics, practices, a daily discipline of Bible reading, and to honor and give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She spent countless hours in prayer for her family, all our family friends, our leaders, and those who toil as missionaries.

Her cheerful and optimistic charisma is remembered by all who experienced her open and forthright forgiving nature. She leaves behind a large host of friendships and prayer partners, and viewed herself as one of God’s prayer warriors.

She is survived by her husband Fred; their four sons and wives, with each couple having a son and daughter comprising Ann’s eight grandchildren. She leaves her extended family members in Altavista, Lynchburg, Virginia Beach, Richmond, and Waynesboro, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Pungoteague, VA, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service at church, then graveside interment at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA.

Memorial gifts can be offered to: The Bible Broadcasting Network Pro, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte, North Carolina 28241, Elim Fellowship, 1703 Dalton Road, Lima, NY 14485 to support the missionary work of Charlene Harris, or to St. George’s Episcopal Church, C/O Peter Mariner, P.O. Box 170, Pungoteague, VA 23422.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.