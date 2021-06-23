Private graveside services for Mrs. Andrea D. Hinmon, also known as”Lily” of Snow Hill, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, with Pastor Kelshia Hinmon officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
