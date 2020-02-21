A funeral service for Mrs. Alice Mason Perdue, of Parksley, VA, will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend John Herman officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends at church a half hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to Grace UMC, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be posted when available.

