Mr. Woodrow Wilson “Chuck” Godwin, Jr., 73, of Sanford, VA, husband of Rosemary Williams Godwin, his wife and best friend for 53 years, was led home to his Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Born March 19, 1946 in Sanford, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Godwin and Helen Tapman Godwin. Chuck was a trapper and waterman, of the Christian faith, and loved the Lord. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and retelling his adventures in life, which would always make you laugh.

In addition to his loving wife, Chuck is survived by three daughters, Crystal Ann Godwin of Winchester, VA, Kim Godwin Snyder (Richard, Jr.) of Pocomoke, MD, and Hope Lynn Hess (Ron) of Parksley, VA; two grandsons, Ronald Lee Hess, Jr. of Parksley, and Richard Jefferson Snyder III of Pocomoke; a sister, Lorraine Culp (Roland) of Pocomoke; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Woodrow Wilson “Little Chuck” Godwin III; a loving granddaughter, Roni Lee Hess; and two beautiful sisters, Sonja Lee Evans and Violet (Dony) White.

A graveside service will be conducted from the Williams Cemetery in Sanford, VA, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

