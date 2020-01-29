Mr. Winfred Lee “Wink” Lankford, 81, of Yeo Neck Run, Melfa, VA, was joyfully reunited with his beloved wife, Theresa Veilleux “Terri” Lankford on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born September 24, 1938 in Hallwood, VA, he was the son of the late Alonzo Lankford and Helen Poulson Lankford.

Wink began working for A&N Electric Cooperative as a young man and retired as a supervisor after more than 50 years of service. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, and had achieved 4th degree recognition in the Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime former member of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, where he and Terri enjoyed many afternoons and evenings socializing with friends.

Throughout their 62 years of marriage, Wink and Terri traveled extensively, and they especially enjoyed meeting and catching up with old friends during their extended vacations in Florida and Maine. With a love that stood the test of time, their bond was evident through their mutual adoration and respect for one another. They are, undoubtedly, walking hand in hand as they celebrate their eternal reunion.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Edward “Eddie” Veilleux and wife Idella of Windsor Locks, CT; nephew, Marc Radun of Coventry, CT; dearest friend, who was like a daughter, Pat Parker and husband Harry of Onancock, VA; their sons, Matt and Jake; and their grandson, Landon.

A Memorial Mass in celebration of Wink’s life will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Father Rogelio L. Abadano officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

