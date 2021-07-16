Funeral services for Mr. Wilmer Sampson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at the Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.