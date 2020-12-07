Funeral services for Mr. Willie King of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held Thursday from 5 until 7 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at ST. Mark’s Cemetery, Oakville, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.