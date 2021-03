A service to celebrate the life of Willie Carroll Crockett, Jr. of Onancock will be held at the Herbert Powell Memorial Park in Wachapreague on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions, which will be used to fund a scholarship given in Crockett’s name, can be sent to the Willie Crockett Scholarship, care of Crockett Realty, P.O. Box 99, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

