Committal Service for Mr. Willie Church will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Wardtown, Virginia Saturday March 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation is available to Family and friends at the funeral home Saturday, March 6th from 11:00am to 11:30am. Extended family and friends can leave messages of condolence, sign the guest book and view the Committal Service live at the website: morrisfuneralhome.org.

.