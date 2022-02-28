Mr. William Thomas “Bill” Parks, Jr., 92, beloved husband of Betty Evans Parks and a resident of Onancock, VA, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Born February 27, 1929 in Deep Creek, VA, he was the son of the late William T. Parks and Merle Johnson Parks. He was a former Captain for Little Creek-Cape Charles Ferry, making the last ferry trip on the SS Pocahontas on April 15, 1964. Bill then became a Ship Docking Pilot in Hampton Roads, from which he retired in 1987.

He was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church for 30 years, and a current member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church in Cashville, VA. Bill was a lifetime member of Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M., and member of the former Ocean Lodge #116 in Wachapreague, VA.

In addition to his loving wife, survivors include their two children, Linda Parks Wilson of Pungoteague, VA, and William T. “Billy” Parks III of Onancock; a granddaughter, Kelly Edwards; great-granddaughter, Zoe Edwards; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his seven siblings, Betty, Lillian, Mary Alice, Gracie, Woody, Stanley and Billy.

A memorial service will be held at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Roland Major officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC, C/O Darryl Bays, 11 Onancock Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

