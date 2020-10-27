Funeral services for Mr. William Ray Dickerson of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.