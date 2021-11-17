Graveside service for Mr. William Henry Chandler, Sr., of Belle Haven will be conducted from the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, Va. 23420 on Saturday, November 20th at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Friday, November 19th from 3 until 5 PM at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Va. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for further information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.

