Funeral services for Mr. William H. Ward, of Withams, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Glenn Finney, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2-4 PM at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday from 10AM until time of the service.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

In lieu of flowers, you make donations to Riverside Hospice, Onancock, VA 23417.

More information is available at CooperandHumbles.com

.