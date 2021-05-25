Private graveside services for Mr. Will R. Burton, better known as ”Moe” of Accomac, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa with Rev. Percy James officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
