Private graveside services for Mr. Warren E. Northan, better known as “Babe Ruth or Rev. Jackson” of Parksley,  will be conducted  Saturday at 12PM from the Adams U. M. Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board