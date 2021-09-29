Funeral services for Mr. Walter Lee Wessells, Jr. of Parksley will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery on Friday afternoon at 1, with Pastor Freddie Ward officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

