Private graveside services for Mr. Wallace L. Drummond, better known as “W.D.” of Temperanceville, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo with Rev. Brenda Wise officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
