Funeral services for Mr. Victor C. Hall, also known as “Vic” or “Hunt” of Melfa, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from Macedonia AME Church, Accomac, with Rev. Robert Garris officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Family and friends may call on Friday from 12PM until 1PM at the funeral home.
