A private family funeral for Mr. Vernon Brown, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., the brother of Keith Brown, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Center. Rev. Dr. Baron Hopkins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Zion Church Cemetery, Sharpton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
