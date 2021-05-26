Funeral Services for Mr. Tyrone Cephas of Exmore, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. James Nock will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at New Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. Masks are required.
