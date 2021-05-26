Funeral services for Mr. Tyrone Ballard of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Abundant Life Apostolic Church, Front Street, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Tasker will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Tindley’s Chapel Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md. Masks are required.