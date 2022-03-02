Private funeral services for Mr. Tramaine Y Booze of Sterling, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Quintavion Washington officiating. Interment will be in the Metropolitan Bayside

Community Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.